Cortex (CTXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.66 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $40.13 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.62 or 0.00787776 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

