COTI (COTI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.55 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $126.85 million and $48.55 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

