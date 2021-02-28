Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116,000 shares of company stock worth $791,790 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coty by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Coty by 11.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 344.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 417,006 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

