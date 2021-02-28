Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Covanta worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

