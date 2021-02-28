COVER Protocol (COVER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.88 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.55 million and $3.88 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $863.57 or 0.01914289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00473556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00069774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00077671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00454846 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,697 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.