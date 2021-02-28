COVER Protocol Price Down 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $853.49 or 0.01839617 BTC on major exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $50.95 million and $3.59 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,697 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

