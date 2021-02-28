Covesting Price Up 4% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $151,902.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.90 or 0.00770354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

