Cream Finance Trading 42.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $65.71 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $106.61 or 0.00244942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.68 or 0.00456498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00071422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00080997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.74 or 0.00458934 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00206697 BTC.

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

