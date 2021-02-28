Cream Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $79,340.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.45 or 0.99694451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00437809 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00907817 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00299709 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00109811 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

