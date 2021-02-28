Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 1,020.8% in February

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 1,020.8% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 122.71% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.