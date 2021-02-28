Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $17.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,131.67 or 0.99782340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00039168 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114838 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010581 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.