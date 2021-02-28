Credits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $1.31 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

