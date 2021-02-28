Critical Analysis: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 52.49%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Maverix Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.02 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -37.90 Maverix Metals $33.24 million 20.37 -$7.67 million $0.06 80.33

Maverix Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Harmony Gold Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

