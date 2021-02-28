Critical Analysis: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 6.16% 5.48% 0.40% Orrstown Financial Services 16.46% 10.19% 0.88%

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Orrstown Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.46 billion 2.64 $322.87 million $6.23 12.23 Orrstown Financial Services $121.54 million 1.80 $16.92 million $1.84 10.59

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Texas Capital Bancshares and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 2 7 0 0 1.78 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.13%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 30.70%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment finance and leasing; treasury management services, including online banking and debit and credit card services; escrow services; and letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal wealth management and trust services; secured and unsecured loans; and online and mobile banking services. Further, the company provides American Airlines AAdvantage, an all-digital branch offering depositors. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors and Wheatland name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. As of April 21, 2020, it had offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

