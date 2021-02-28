Critical Contrast: HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) versus Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get HEXO alerts:

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for HEXO and Aphria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81 Aphria 0 3 6 0 2.67

HEXO presently has a consensus price target of $1.95, indicating a potential downside of 72.17%. Aphria has a consensus price target of $17.79, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than HEXO.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HEXO and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 14.12 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -7.28 Aphria $405.96 million 13.92 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -297.33

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats HEXO on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.