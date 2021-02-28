Critical Review: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RESAAS Services and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilibili 0 3 8 0 2.73

Bilibili has a consensus target price of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 63.66%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Risk and Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -597.71% -303.09% -194.41% Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $610,000.00 65.68 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Bilibili $973.59 million 42.20 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -221.00

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Summary

Bilibili beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

