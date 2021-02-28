Critical Review: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Land Securities Group has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Land Securities Group and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Group and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Land Securities Group and Comstock Holding Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $817.36 million 8.16 -$1.06 billion $0.62 14.52 Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.78 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Land Securities Group.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Land Securities Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK. We aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues Â- from diversity and community employment, to carbon reduction and climate resilience. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

