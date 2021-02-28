Critical Survey: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 41.04 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.18 NeuroMetrix $9.27 million 1.47 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

NeuroMetrix has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aethlon Medical and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72% NeuroMetrix -38.80% -71.00% -37.58%

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats NeuroMetrix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

