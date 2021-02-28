CROAT (CROAT) Market Capitalization Tops $240,544.90

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $240,544.90 and approximately $160.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,662,626 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

