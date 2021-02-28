Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $35,362.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,311.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.10 or 0.01017618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00390174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005106 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,652,955 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

