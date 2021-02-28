Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Cap of $19.60 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $12.07 or 0.00027667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $19.60 million and $1.73 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,148 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

