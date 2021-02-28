Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 1,183.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CCEL stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

In related news, CEO David Portnoy bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $88,440.00. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

