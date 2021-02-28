Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $4.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.00773047 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.