Crypto.com Coin Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and $178.53 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.00773047 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.41 or 0.04536515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,143,835,615 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.