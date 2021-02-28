Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0292 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $2.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00704043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038548 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

