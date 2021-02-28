CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Down 47.7% Over Last Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and $859,698.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00454348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00469471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206398 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,414,920 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

