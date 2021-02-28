Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $394.66 million and approximately $160.43 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00718392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00027132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00038709 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,441,855,698 coins and its circulating supply is 233,019,431 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

