Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $114,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 2,187,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,804. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

