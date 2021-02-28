CUTcoin Hits Market Cap of $12.19 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $396.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00281316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001845 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010732 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,268,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,268,842 tokens. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

