cVault.finance (CORE) Hits Market Cap of $39.15 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for $3,915.28 or 0.08857945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $39.15 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.68 or 0.00456273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00074020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00076438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00080634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.83 or 0.00467941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00203716 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

