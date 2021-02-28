CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 642,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,525,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

