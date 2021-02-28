CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after buying an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.