CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.43 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 38.3% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00365959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,042.85 or 0.99642683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00092359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000697 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

