DAEX Trading Down 32.8% This Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $28,102.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.90 or 0.00770354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041240 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.