Dai Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Dai has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and $638.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.96 or 0.00774318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.32 or 0.04567081 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,367,029,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,367,029,111 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.