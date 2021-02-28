Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.67. 3,113,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.