DAO Maker Price Reaches $3.33 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00007200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $54.55 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00478775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00072148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.00463451 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00195095 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

