DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.32 million and $10.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,522.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.85 or 0.01010630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00395606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002892 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

