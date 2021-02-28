DAPS Coin Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $853,959.34 and approximately $29,236.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00731374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00038816 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,257,014,500 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.