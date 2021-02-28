Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $137.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.