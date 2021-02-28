Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $916.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $916.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $885.00 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $859.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

DAR opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

