Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $202.31 or 0.00435645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.78 or 0.03268238 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,002,093 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

