DATA Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, DATA has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $174,597.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.55 or 0.00765304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00057645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041722 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.