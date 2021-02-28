Datamine 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,522.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $326,275.29 and $12,522.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00072396 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002467 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 883.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00099926 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,106,491 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

