Datum Price Hits $0.0015 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Datum has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $2.09 million and $138,099.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.54 or 0.00773617 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00030522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041070 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.