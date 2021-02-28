DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $755,241.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00206311 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

