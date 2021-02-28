DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $2.56 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $728.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015873 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,434,407 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

