DeFi Bids (BID) Trading Down 31% This Week

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One DeFi Bids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $382,228.55 and $7,646.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

DeFi Bids Token Profile

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 44,924,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,500,317 tokens. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

