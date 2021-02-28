DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits Market Cap of $10.56 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00008411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $1.00 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.00462039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00075303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00079920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.04 or 0.00474473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00198907 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,769,946 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

