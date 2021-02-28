DeFiner Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $292,281.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

